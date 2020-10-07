Mile Bluff offers flu shot clinics

Mile Bluff Medical Center will host Influenza Vaccine Clinics for its patients at its facilities or during clinic appointments or at Mile Bluff’s Phillips Pharmacy in downtown Mauston. Appointments are required, and are covered by most insurance providers. Space is limited, call 608-847-5000. If not a Mile Bluff patient, establish care with a provider by calling the new patient appointment line at 608-847-APPT (2778).