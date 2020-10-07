 Skip to main content
Mile Bluff offers flu shot clinics
Mile Bluff offers flu shot clinics

Mile Bluff Medical Center will host Influenza Vaccine Clinics for its patients at its facilities or during clinic appointments or at Mile Bluff’s Phillips Pharmacy in downtown Mauston. Appointments are required, and are covered by most insurance providers. Space is limited, call 608-847-5000. If not a Mile Bluff patient, establish care with a provider by calling the new patient appointment line at 608-847-APPT (2778).

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, wait to get the influenza vaccination until symptom-free.

Elroy Family Medical Center, 1515 Academy St., Elroy.

  • 4-6:30 p.m. Oct. 12

Delton Family Medical Center, 28 Commerce St., Wisconsin Dells.

  • 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 10
  • 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 16

Mile Bluff Clinic, 1040 Division St., Mauston.

  • 5-7 p.m. Oct. 13
  • 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 17
  • 5-7 p.m. Oct. 20
  • 5-7 p.m. Oct. 27

New Lisbon Family Medical Center, 901 West Bridge St., New Lisbon.

  • 5-7 p.m. Oct. 20
  • 5-7 p.m. Oct. 22
  • 8-11 a.m. Oct. 24
