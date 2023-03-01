Mile Bluff offers older adult Mental Health First Aid Training

Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation will provide older adult Mental Health First Aid training, a one-day course that prepares attendees for the unique experiences and needs of adults older than age 65, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 4 at Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston.

Attendees will learn a 5-step Action Plan that guides them through the process of reaching out, offering appropriate support, and connecting older adults with available resources. Led by a certified instructor while emphasizing hope for recovery.

The class includes a discussion of life changes that occur in older adults; a discussion of the specific risk factors faced by older adults, such as chronic health conditions; how to discern the difference between talking about death and suicidal ideation; a breakdown of psychosis, dementia, and delirium; how to communicate effectively with those who need help while using respectful language; how to combat the stigma around substance-related problems in the older adult population.

Families, caretakers, nursing staff, and employers are encouraged to attend. This training is free for anyone in the community.

Pre-registration is required and seating is limited. To register, visit the “Calendar of Events” at milebluff.com or call Katie at 608-847-2735.

Free Youth Mental Health First Aid Training offered

On March 10, Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation will offer free Youth Mental Health First Aid training from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. via Zoom.

This one-day course will introduce common mental health challenges for youth. The instructor-led training will review typical adolescent development and teach a five-step action plan for how to help young people in crisis and non-crisis situations.

This program is designed to teach parents, family members, school staff and other caring citizens how to help an adolescent, age 12-18, who is experiencing mental health or addiction challenges. Attendees with be given tools to identify, understand, and respond to someone who might be struggling with a mental health or substance use challenge. Topics covered include anxiety, depression, substance use, disorders in which psychosis may occur, disruptive behavior disorders, and eating disorders.

This training is free and is led by a certified instructor who emphasizes hope for recovery. Once this course is completed, attendees will be certified in Youth Mental Health First Aid.

Pre-registration is required. To register, visit the “Calendar of Events” at milebluff.com or call Katie at 608-847-2735.