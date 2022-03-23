 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mile Bluff offers site for facts about vaccination

Mile Bluff Medical Center wants to help the public feel good about decisions regarding COVID vaccinations and safety precautions and has provided feelgoodfacts.com, a site for accurate information about vaccination.

This resource is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of an award totaling $200,000 with 0% financed with non-governmental sources. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government. For more information, please visit hrsa.gov.

