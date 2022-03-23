Mile Bluff offers site for facts about vaccination

Mile Bluff Medical Center wants to help the public feel good about decisions regarding COVID vaccinations and safety precautions and has provided feelgoodfacts.com , a site for accurate information about vaccination.

