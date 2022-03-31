Mile Bluff offers Women’s Wellness Educational Series
The 2022 Women’s Wellness Educational Series presented by Natty Kranz, registered nurse and trained Wisconsin Women’s Health Foundation nurse instructor, are free one-hour sessions offered at noon and 4:30 p.m. in the community room of Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston. Sessions are focused on women’s health topics to educate about disease prevention and healthy lifestyle changes. Sessions are also open to men.
- April 13: Bone Health: Healthy bones, healthy you
- May 18: Better Sleep: What’s getting in the way?
- June 15: Mental Health: What if we talked about it?
- July 20: Advance Care Planning: It’s about the conversation
- Aug. 17: Self-Care: Awareness, acknowledgment, action
Registration is required at least two weeks in advance for the monthly session(s) you wish to attend. Masks are required.
For more information or to reserve a spot, call 608-847-1845.