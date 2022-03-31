Mile Bluff offers Women’s Wellness Educational Series

The 2022 Women’s Wellness Educational Series presented by Natty Kranz, registered nurse and trained Wisconsin Women’s Health Foundation nurse instructor, are free one-hour sessions offered at noon and 4:30 p.m. in the community room of Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston. Sessions are focused on women’s health topics to educate about disease prevention and healthy lifestyle changes. Sessions are also open to men.