Mile Bluff provides kits to local school districts

To help local families navigate the world of COVID variants and other seasonal illnesses, Mile Bluff Medical Center has started distributing “Caring For You Kits” to local school districts in Juneau County.

These kits are meant to help families prevent illness, protect others during an illness, and to provide immunization education. More than 2,500 kits are being assembled as supplies come in, and are being distributed to students in the Mauston, Royall, Necedah, New Lisbon, and Wonewoc school districts.

“It is good to see COVID numbers coming down,” said Dara Bartels, Mile Bluff president and CEO. “What's great about these kits is that they contain basic care items for things like colds and the flu. It's not just about COVID.”

The kit is designed to serve as an extra helping hand to keep students, and their families, safe and healthy during times of illness. It contains over-the-counter supplies like hand sanitizer, masks, a digital thermometer, dry-mix Pedialyte, oximeter, and basic disinfecting supplies. The kit also addresses “life beyond the pandemic” by providing immunization schedules, general information about what to do when ill, and proper handwashing education.

The kits are made possible by funding provided to Mile Bluff through Health Resources and Services Administration Rural Health Clinic COVID-19 Testing and Mitigation Program.