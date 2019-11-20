{{featured_button_text}}
Mile Bluff receives grant to secure “Stop the Bleed” training kit

Mile Bluff will be able to train many hospital staff members, high school students, community members and groups with the “Stop the Bleed” kit. Pictured, from left, are Sabrina Wells, Martha Airth-Kindree, and Sharon Warden.

 MILE BLUFF MEDICAL CENTER/Contributed

The White House and the Department of Homeland Security created “Stop the Bleed,” a national campaign to help improve survival from life-threatening bleeding. Wal-Mart donated a $1,000 grant to Mile Bluff to purchase a “Stop the Bleed” training kit.

“Stop the Bleed” is an awareness campaign to empower individuals to act quickly and save lives. It is also a call-to-action. No matter how rapid the arrival of professional emergency responders, bystanders will always be first on the scene. A person who is bleeding can die from blood loss within five minutes, therefore it is important to quickly stop the blood loss. “Stop the Bleed” is intended to cultivate grassroots efforts that encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency, before professional help arrives.

For more information, call 608-847-6161.

