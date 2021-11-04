 Skip to main content
Mile Bluff’s chief nursing officer retires
Mile Bluff Medical Center celebrate the retirement of chief nursing officer, Jean Surguy, with her husband Steve on Nov. 3.

 MILE BLUFF/Contributed

On Nov. 3, the staff of Mile Bluff Medical Center celebrated the career and retirement of Jean Surguy, chief nursing officer. After 11 years of service.

Surguy recalls some of Mile Bluff’s most memorable achievements that took place during her time in Mauston: “In medical imaging we brought in interventional radiology procedures, 3D mammography and state-of-the-art scanners. We opened a second dialysis center in Lake Delton that serves travelers and local patients. We built a sleep center with a homey atmosphere inside Terrace Heights. We listened to our customers and welcomed our first midwife; and now we have started offering water births. And the number of infusion and cancer care patients we serve has almost tripled.”

