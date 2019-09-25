Mile Bluff Medical Center is now using ClockwiseMD for patients to make urgent care reservations online, and skip the line in the waiting room. In a few short steps, you can save your spot in line, and wait in the comfort of your own home. Walk-ins are still accepted.
To reserve your spot in urgent care, visit milebluff.com/urgentcare during urgent care hours 3-10 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. weekends and holidays, at 1050 Division St., Mauston. Then choose the preferred visit time and provide patient information along with reason for the visit. After that a text alert will be sent. Patients who reserve a spot online are seen within 15 minutes of their selected time, and may be seen earlier.
For more information, call 608-847-6161, or visit milebluff.com.
