Mile Bluff seeks volunteers

Volunteers play a critical role in both the administrative and healthcare functions at Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston. For volunteers ages 14 and older can help by reading to patients and residents, working in the medical library, typing, delivering mail and flowers, stocking shelves, making copies, bringing reading materials to patients and residents, and much more. There is no experience necessary, just a desire to give back to those who are in need. Volunteer schedules are flexible allowing volunteers to choose any times between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.