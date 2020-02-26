Mile Bluff seeks volunteers

Volunteers play a critical role in both the administrative and healthcare functions at Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston. For volunteers ages 14 and older can help by reading to patients and residents, working in the medical library, typing, delivering mail and flowers, stocking shelves, making copies, bringing reading materials to patients and residents, and much more. There is no experience necessary, just a desire to give back to those who are in need. Volunteer schedules are flexible allowing volunteers to choose any times between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
For high school students curious about what is offered in the medical field, volunteering is a good place to start. Students often spend time volunteering at Mile Bluff to earn credits or meet graduation requirement.
For more information and to volunteer, call 608-562-3667.