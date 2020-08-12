Mile Bluff sets up Covid-19 testing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Individuals with minor to moderate Covid-19 symptoms, as well as those with no symptoms, can receive a swab-only test from 6-9 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, and from 6-10 a.m. on Saturdays at Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston, in the Emergency/Urgent Care Department. Insurance will only be billed for an outpatient lab appointment.

Anyone interested in using this service is encouraged to reserve a spot online.

· Visit milebluff.com/urgentcare the morning you want to be seen.

· Scroll to, and click on, the “save my spot in line” button.

· Select “COVID-19 Testing” from the drop down.

· Fill in the needed information at the bottom of the page, select the preferred time and select “Screening/Testing” as the reason for a visit.

· Once “Confirm me” is hit, a confirmation will be sent with additional information.

Upon arrival, remain in a vehicle until a text message confirmation is sent. Test results will be posted to the online patient portal 24-48 hours after the test. If you do not have a patient portal account, further instructions will be given. The patient portal is the only way to receive the results of your test.