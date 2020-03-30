Mile Bluff temporarily closes two clinics to save resources
Mile Bluff temporarily closes two clinics to save resources

The Mile Bluff Medical Center organization continues to prepare its response to COVID-19. Efforts are underway to proactively conserve resources such as equipment, supplies and staff. With this in mind Mile Bluff has made the tough decision to temporarily pause the operations of two of its satellite clinics. 

Beginning April 1, the medical providers from the Elroy and Necedah clinics will begin seeing patients in Mauston located at 1050 Division St., Mauston; New Lisbon located at 901 W. Bridge St., New Lisbon; and Lake Delton located at 28 Commerce St., Wisconsin Dells.

