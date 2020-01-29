Mile Bluff to celebrate Galentine's Day

Women and men can attend an open house for Galentine’s Day from 5-7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston. The event includes tours of the new 3-D mammography suite, as well as the opportunity to learn about the Sensory Suite, patient-assisted compression, and other new machine features that enhance the patient experience. Those who attend can sign-up for annual screening mammograms, learn more about women’s health services, and meet Mile Bluff’s new certified nurse midwife, Emily Walden.
AliRose Nail Salon and Nails by Jo will be onsite to provide mini manicures. Mile Bluff’s licensed massage therapist will also be on hand to help attendees relax. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information, call 608-847-2735, or visit milebluff.com.