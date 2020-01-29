Mile Bluff to celebrate Galentine's Day

Women and men can attend an open house for Galentine’s Day from 5-7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston. The event includes tours of the new 3-D mammography suite, as well as the opportunity to learn about the Sensory Suite, patient-assisted compression, and other new machine features that enhance the patient experience. Those who attend can sign-up for annual screening mammograms, learn more about women’s health services, and meet Mile Bluff’s new certified nurse midwife, Emily Walden.