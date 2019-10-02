A blood drive is scheduled from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston. Each donation made at Mile Bluff could touch the lives of up to three people in the community. Anyone who would like to make a donation is being asked to make an appointment by midnight the night before the drive. Walk-ins will still be welcome.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
For appointments, call 1-877-232-4376, or visit bdw.edu and search for Mile Bluff in the mobile drives.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)