{{featured_button_text}}

A blood drive is scheduled from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston. Each donation made at Mile Bluff could touch the lives of up to three people in the community. Anyone who would like to make a donation is being asked to make an appointment by midnight the night before the drive. Walk-ins will still be welcome.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

For appointments, call 1-877-232-4376, or visit bdw.edu and search for Mile Bluff in the mobile drives.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.