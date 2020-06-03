Mile Bluff to hold blood drives

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 16 and June 25 at Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston.

The Blood Center of Wisconsin is taking steps to keep donors safe during COVID-19. In order to maintain social distancing and other precautions, anyone looking to donate is strongly encouraged to make an appointment by midnight the night before the drive. Doing this allows the Blood Center of Wisconsin to know how many people are expected.

Requirements for being a blood donor:

• Be at least 17 years old (16-year-olds may donate with parental consent)

• Feel well on day of donation

• Be free of major cold and flu symptoms

• Not have had hepatitis after age 11 years

• Not have had any risk factors/behaviors associated with HIV/AIDS

For more information and reservations, call 1-877-232-4376, or visit bdw.edu and search for Mile Bluff in the mobile drives.