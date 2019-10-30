A diabetes education event will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston. This event will cover how to manage the disease and how it can affect oral health. The event will also provide additional dental care and diabetes resources, door prizes, and refreshments. Registration is required.
For registration, call 608-847-1848.
