Mile Bluff to hold health fair March 12

Learn how to monitor risks of developing heart disease, diabetes, high cholesterol, and blood pressure at the health fair. The fair will be held from 7-10 a.m. March 12 at Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston.

Free blood pressure and blood sugar screenings will be available, along with the opportunity to discuss specific risks for developing diabetes and heart disease with Mile Bluff’s healthcare professionals. Enjoy refreshments and win door prizes. For a total cholesterol test performed with no fasting required the cost will be $10. You also have the option to have a lipid profile worked up for $20, this test requires 12 hours of fasting.

Once your tests are completed, Mile Bluff’s healthcare professionals will review your results with you, and will provide tips on how to reduce your risks for developing diabetes and heart disease. Insurance not needed but appointments are required.

For appointments, call 608-254-5888.