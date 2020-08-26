Mile Bluff to hold health fair

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Learn how to monitor risks of developing heart disease, diabetes, high cholesterol, and blood pressure at the health fair. The fair will be held from 7-10 a.m. Sept. 10 at Delton Family Medical Center, 28 Commerce St., Wisconsin Dells.

Free blood pressure and blood sugar screenings will be available, along with the opportunity to discuss specific risks for developing diabetes and heart disease with Mile Bluff’s healthcare professionals. Enjoy refreshments and win door prizes. For a total cholesterol test performed with no fasting required the cost will be $10. You also have the option to have a lipid profile worked up for $20, this test requires 12 hours of fasting.

Once your tests are completed, Mile Bluff’s healthcare professionals will review your results with you, and will provide tips on how to reduce your risks for developing diabetes and heart disease. Insurance not needed but appointments are required.

For appointments, call 608-254-5888.