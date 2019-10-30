To improve understanding of dementia throughout the community, Mile Bluff Medical Center and ADRC of Eagle Country will hold an “In the Garden: A one-act memory care play” from 1:30-4 p.m. Nov. 10 at Summit Ridge, N795 Highway 58, Wonewoc. This is a special program that is designed to help family members, caregivers, local businesses, and the broader community be in conversation around dementia and the most well-known form of memory loss, Alzheimer’s disease. Open to the public.
It will share the story of a family of a loved one with dementia. In the play, a family is confronted with their father’s diagnosis. The audience will witness the ways each child strives to support their father and the amazing insight he shares as the disease progresses. Each adult child has a different view point about what is best, yet one thing is clear, their love for their father will guide the way.
Registration for the play is required and seating is limited. Light refreshments will be available at this free event. Visit the ‘Calendar of Events’ at milebluff.com to register online.
For more information, call 608-847-1495.
