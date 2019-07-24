The medical center will be hosting a two-day blood drive from 1-6 p.m. Aug. 12 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston. Anyone who would like to make a donation is encouraged to make an appointment by midnight the night before the drive. Doing this allows the Blood Center of Wisconsin to know how many people are expected the next day. Walk-ins will still be welcome at the Mile Bluff drives, but walk-ins will be asked to book a donation time based on appointment availability.
Must be 17 years old to donate or 16 with a parental consent. Bring a photo ID or driver’s license. If you are sick with a cold or flu, have had hepatitis after age 11, or other risk factors, you will not be allowed to donate blood.
To make an appointment, call 1-877-232-4376, or visit bdw.edu and search for Mile Bluff in the mobile drives.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)