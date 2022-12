Mile Bluff Medical Center will host a community forum from 5-6 p.m. Dec. 20 at New Lisbon Library, 115 W Park St. Doors open at 4:45 p.m., presentation at 5 p.m. and questions at 5:30 p.m.

The meet-and-greet event will provide updates on the remodeling taking place at the main campus in Mauston, discuss current and upcoming facility changes, and share some of Mile Bluff’s strategies – including what’s taking place in New Lisbon.