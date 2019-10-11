The Leadership Beaver Dam Alumni will host a free presentation, with continental breakfast, at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Watermark Community Center, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam. The session, “Millennial’s Motivation and Management Mindsets,” is presented by Cindy Sarkady, director with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension.
By 2025 the generation born between 1980 and 2000 will make up 75% of the world’s working population. Regarding their attitudes and goals related to the workplace, millennials possess characteristics and motivations that differ significantly from earlier generations. Attendees will learn how as an employer of millennials to coach and mentor them; learn what’s most important to them in their careers; learn how a millennial can strike work/life balance with the employer.
