Miller donates collection of memorabilia to the library

The Wonewoc Public Library was the recipient of a large collection of Wonewoc memorabilia on June 24, donated by Phyllis Miller of Reedsburg in honor of her late husband Roger, a former Wonewoc resident.
The collection is currently on display in the library’s new case. The items include a book written by Roger Miller about his experiences growing up in the area, souvenir Wonewoc plates, cups and salt and pepper shakers, and area postcards. The display can be viewed during normal business hours throughout the summer at the library, 305 Center St., Wonewoc.
