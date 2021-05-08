 Skip to main content
MILLER EARNS AWARD FROM FFA
The Columbus FFA Chapter hosted its annual awards banquet on May 2 on the front lawn at Columbus High School. The officer team presented awards to members for their many achievements including Jacob Miller for judging the FFA Crops Contest in the fall. Hannah Dahl, right, presented the award to Miller.

