Isaha Miller of Wonewoc, earned a Computer Science, bachelor science from The Citadel. Miller graduated during the South Carolina Corps of Cadets virtual commencement ceremony on May 9.

Nearly 600 members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets accepted diplomas during The Citadel's virtual commencement. In addition to graduating, about 30% of the class accepted commissions as United States military officers in all branches of service.