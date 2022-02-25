‘Mind Over Matter’ workshop set

JUNEAU — Dodge County Human Services and Health Department and the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Dodge County will host “Mind Over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder,” a workshop designed to give women, age 50 and older, the tools they need to take control of their bladder and bowel symptoms. The workshop provides information, group activities, and simple exercises and dietary changes to practice at home.
“Mind Over Matter” consists of three, two-hour sessions that will take place from 1-3 p.m. Thursdays, April 7, April 21 and May 5 at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam. For more information or to register, contact the ADRC at 920-386-3580.