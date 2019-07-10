Baraboo native Tyson Purcell is partnering with local business owners Zach Ziegler of North Shore Restaurant & Bar and Tiffany Opperman of Spin Shack to bring a two-day mini comedy festival featuring seven unique stand-up, improv and sketch comedy shows.
The shows will take place from 6:30-11:50 p.m. Friday and from 5-11:50 p.m. Saturday at The North Shore Restaurant & Bar, E11614 Tranquility, Baraboo. The festival will feature more than 20 different comics from throughout the Midwest and headlined by Nick Hart, who has recently been seen on Conan O’Brien’s TBS talk show.
For more information, visit facebook.com/events/1042054029335322.
