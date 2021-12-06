Ministry offers 'A Walk through the Life of Jesus'

MARKESAN — The Turning Point Youth Center, a ministry of Terrace Shores Church, will host A Christmas Walk Through of the Life of Jesus from 2-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 and from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 at N4106 Highway 73, Markesan.

Walk through six Biblical scenes from the cradle to the cross and experience the sights and sounds of the very first Christmas, and other events of the life of Christ at this family oriented inspirational Christmas celebration. Arrive 15 minutes early for drink and treats at the Bethlehem Inn before embarking on the walk.