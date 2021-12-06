 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ministry offers 'A Walk through the Life of Jesus'
0 Comments

Ministry offers 'A Walk through the Life of Jesus'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MARKESAN — The Turning Point Youth Center, a ministry of Terrace Shores Church, will host A Christmas Walk Through of the Life of Jesus from 2-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 and from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 at N4106 Highway 73, Markesan.

Walk through six Biblical scenes from the cradle to the cross and experience the sights and sounds of the very first Christmas, and other events of the life of Christ at this family oriented inspirational Christmas celebration. Arrive 15 minutes early for drink and treats at the Bethlehem Inn before embarking on the walk.

For more information, visit terraceshores.com or call 920-398-2734.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News