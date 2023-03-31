Construction of the Minnie’s Meadow Park Storm Water Pond Project should begin by April 17, weather permitting. The project will include constructing a storm water management pond within Minnie’s Meadow Park, at the far west end of Caroline Court, and rerouting storm sewer from Eilbes Court, Caroline Court, and Clarence Court into the pond. Access to the project area will be limited during construction hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, but will be maintained as possible during off hours. Construction should be completed by May 31, weather permitting.