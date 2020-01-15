Mirror Lake holds winter hike and ski event Feb. 1

A torch lit winter hike, cross country ski, and snowshoe event will be held from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 1 at Mirror Lake State Park, E10320 Fern Dell Road, Baraboo. There will be two, 1-mile torch lit trails, one for hiking and snowshoeing, the other for skiing. A bonfire will be held after with free hot cocoa, cider, and treats. Free will donations accepted. Event is free, but a valid park sticker is required for vehicle. Meet at the Beach parking lot.