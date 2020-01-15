Mirror Lake holds winter hike and ski event Feb. 1
0 comments

Mirror Lake holds winter hike and ski event Feb. 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A torch lit winter hike, cross country ski, and snowshoe event will be held from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 1 at Mirror Lake State Park, E10320 Fern Dell Road, Baraboo. There will be two, 1-mile torch lit trails, one for hiking and snowshoeing, the other for skiing. A bonfire will be held after with free hot cocoa, cider, and treats. Free will donations accepted. Event is free, but a valid park sticker is required for vehicle. Meet at the Beach parking lot.

For more information, call 608-254-2333, or visit friendsofmirrorlake.org.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News