Mission Festival Worship planned

Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church of Randolph, 329 Jones Drive, will hold a Mission Festival Worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. President Earle Treptow of Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in Mequon will preach and present on "The Four Branches of Seminary Training" at 8:45 a.m. Visitors are welcome. Cake will be served following the worship service in the church basement.
