 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mission in Motion grants awarded

  • 0
Mission in Motion grants awarded

Recipients of the Free Congregation of Sauk County Mission in Motion grants on Sept. 21 on the steps of Park Hall.

 ELLEN PAUL

The Free Congregation of Sauk County at 307 Polk St., Sauk City, named the recipients of the seventh annual contributions from its “Mission in Motion” initiative on Sept. 21.

The recipients of $500 grants were: Hope House, the 6:8 Circles program, Powered Up Baraboo, the Sauk Prairie School District solar on schools fund, the Sauk Prairie Good Neighbor Clinic, the Sauk Prairie Literacy Council, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, the Sauk Prairie Social Justice and Equity Initiative, Summer Outdoor Adventure Club, Kids Ranch, the Friends of Sauk City History film project, and the Midwest Access Coalition; $750 grants were awarded to the Sauk Prairie Area Food Pantry and the Sauk Prairie School District social work program.

Meetings are held at 10 a.m. every Sunday. For more information, visit freecongregation.org.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News