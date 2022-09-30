Mission in Motion grants awarded

The Free Congregation of Sauk County at 307 Polk St., Sauk City, named the recipients of the seventh annual contributions from its “Mission in Motion” initiative on Sept. 21.

The recipients of $500 grants were: Hope House, the 6:8 Circles program, Powered Up Baraboo, the Sauk Prairie School District solar on schools fund, the Sauk Prairie Good Neighbor Clinic, the Sauk Prairie Literacy Council, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, the Sauk Prairie Social Justice and Equity Initiative, Summer Outdoor Adventure Club, Kids Ranch, the Friends of Sauk City History film project, and the Midwest Access Coalition; $750 grants were awarded to the Sauk Prairie Area Food Pantry and the Sauk Prairie School District social work program.