Mitotec adds second Tornos MultiSwiss 8x26

Mitotec Precision, of Necedah, has added a second Tornos MultiSwiss 8x26 to reduce tool changeover time and reduce production cycle - up to five times over that of a single spindle machine, which leads to the continued growth of the company, quicker parts, shorter lead times, and lower prices for the customer.

“We don’t use the Tornos MultiSwiss in a conventional sense, it’s another one of the creative ways Mitotec continues to innovate within the competitive world of precision machining,” said Warren Schoenborn, sales manager at Mitotec Precision.

For more information, visit mitotecprecision.com or call 608-565-2206.

