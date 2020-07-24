Mittelstadt, Senn earn $1K scholarships
0 comments

Mittelstadt, Senn earn $1K scholarships

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mittelstadt, Senn earn $1K scholarships

Jacob Mittelstadt of Green Lake, Delanie Senn of Beaver Dam awarded $1,000 scholarships.

 BRITTANY PAGE Contributed

Jacob Mittelstadt of Green Lake, Delanie Senn of Beaver Dam, have been selected as recipients of the Midwest-SouthEastern Equipment Foundation Scholarship. They are employees of Ballweg Implement Waupun through their high school co-op programs in their senior year and will continue employment during the summer.

Mittelstadt, a graduate of Markesan High School will use the award to assist in his studies in agricultural engineering at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Senn, a graduate of Beaver Dam High School, will pursue studies in agbusiness and science technology at Blackhawk Technical College in Monroe.

Tom Ballweg, owner of Ballweg Implement presented the $1,000 awards, according to a July 24 press release.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ticket on sale at River Arts
Community

Ticket on sale at River Arts

Tickets for River Arts Inc.’s 2020-21 season are on sale to the public starting at 10 a.m. July 17 at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center, 105 …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News