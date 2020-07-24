Mittelstadt, Senn earn $1K scholarships

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jacob Mittelstadt of Green Lake, Delanie Senn of Beaver Dam, have been selected as recipients of the Midwest-SouthEastern Equipment Foundation Scholarship. They are employees of Ballweg Implement Waupun through their high school co-op programs in their senior year and will continue employment during the summer.

Mittelstadt, a graduate of Markesan High School will use the award to assist in his studies in agricultural engineering at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Senn, a graduate of Beaver Dam High School, will pursue studies in agbusiness and science technology at Blackhawk Technical College in Monroe.

Tom Ballweg, owner of Ballweg Implement presented the $1,000 awards, according to a July 24 press release.