MMC-BD earns Excellence in Tissue Donation Award

University of Wisconsin Organ and Tissue Donation program coordinator Rebecca Hilson, right, presents Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam clinical quality nurse specialist Diana Gedamke, center, with an Excellence in Tissue Donation Award on May 17, while MMC-BD chief administrative officer Angelia Foster watches.

Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam was one of 19 hospitals honored with an Excellence in Tissue Donation Award from University of Wisconsin Organ and Tissue Donation on May 17.

“Over the years we’ve had the distinct privilege of telling the story about organ, tissue and eye donation to our community, and we’re honored to play a role in this critical program,” said Angelia Foster, MMC-BD chief administrative officer. “We’ve witnessed the inspiration friends and family have discovered when their loved one’s gift of organ donation provides comfort and a calling in a time of tremendous grief. And we’ve seen the extraordinary gratitude and appreciation of those who’ve received the greatest of gifts. Our team is gratified to accept this honor on behalf of the community.”

MMC-BD was recognized for its ongoing commitment to saving and improving lives through organ and tissue donation. The Excellence in Tissue Donation award is given to partner hospitals that achieve at least a 60% consent rate. MMC-BD registered an 88% consent rate.

For more information, visit marshfieldclinic.org.

