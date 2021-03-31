 Skip to main content
MMC-BD hosts walk-In COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, 707 S. University Ave., will host a walk-in COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or until all vaccinations have been administered on Monday – use the main hospital entrance. A notice will be posted to Facebook when all vaccines have been allocated.

Two hundred single-dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines will be available for those currently eligible, including those 18 and older with certain medical conditions. Appointments and pre-registration will not be available.

Bring photo ID and insurance card. There are no residency restrictions and you do not need to be a current Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam patient.

For more information on MMC-BD’s ongoing COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic and a list of current eligible medical conditions, visit bdch.com/covid-vaccine.

