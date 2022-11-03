MMC-BD listing single-family homes for sale

Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam will list nine single-family homes for sale along S. University Avenue and Webster Street.

An identified need for single-family homes in the city of Beaver Dam and an organizational shift in priorities after the affiliation with Marshfield Clinic Health System in 2019 led to the decision.

“As we’ve worked closely with our community partners on numerous health and wellness initiatives, we learned how low inventory of single-family homes is a detriment to affordable housing locally,” said Angelia Foster, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam president. “We felt this was an opportune time to re-examine our holdings and become part of the solution. We appreciate how the collaborative spirit of our community leaders and organizations has helped facilitate positive change.”

Years ago, the hospital began acquiring properties surrounding its campus as they became available on the market to provide options for future potential growth. Some houses were razed, others were used as rental properties. In addition to the homes, six other empty lots will be listed for sale.

For more information, visit marshfieldclinic.org.