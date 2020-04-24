× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MMC–BD offers telehealth appointments

Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam offers telehealth and phone care options to its patients. The COVID-19 crisis has severely limited the number and types of non-urgent appointments available at MMC-BD facilities, and telehealth is one way to ensure more people are receiving safe, quality care.

“Caring for the needs of our community is our top priority,” said Angelia Foster, MMC-bd chief administrative officer. “When we suspended all non-urgent appointments due to COVID-19, we did so for the safety of patients and our staff. With telehealth, we have an opportunity to care for patients who otherwise may not have been seen until the crisis is over, as well as those who may find it difficult or inconvenient to travel for an in-person appointment.”

Patients who call for appointments will be offered a telehealth option if their condition can be treated via telehealth and if the patient’s home technology meets telehealth requirements. Primary care and specialty clinics will each have their own criteria.

Anyone who feels unwell and thinks they should be seen can visit the MMC-BD Urgent Care or Emergency Department 24 hours a day. Patients looking to make an appointment with a MMC-BD Clinic practitioner can visit bdch.com/clinics and call their respective clinic. Those with respiratory or COVID-19 symptoms like dry cough, fever or shortness of breath are encouraged to call the COVID-19 screening line at 877-998-0022.