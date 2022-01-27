 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MMC-BD Pharmacy installs medication disposal receptacle

MMC-BD Pharmacy installs medication disposal receptacle

Jess Garcia, coalition coordinator with Allies for Substance Abuse Prevention of Dodge County, stands next to the receptacle in the Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam Pharmacy on Jan. 27.

 MMC-BD/Contributed

The Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam Pharmacy will help reduce prescription drug misuse with the installation of a medication disposal receptacle in its pharmacy on the first floor of the medical office building on the main hospital campus.

“Safely disposing of unused medications is an effective way to reduce drug misuse and keep our communities safer,” said Angelia Foster, MMC-BD. “It’s also another example how collaboration among like-minded organizations can accomplish more together than they can alone for the betterment of those we serve.”

The project is a partnership between MMC-BD and the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention of Dodge County. Similar partnerships have provided residents with drug deactivation kits to help properly dispose of unwanted or expired medications at home, reducing the unintended access to prescription medications. Drug take-back events and educational sessions for drug prescribers regarding prescription misuse are other ways ASAP and its partners address the issue.

Customers and patients are able to bring in their unused medications to the MMC-BD Pharmacy and drop them into the specially designed receptacle, which is securely installed and can only be accessed and emptied by two pharmacy employees as required by federal Drug Enforcement Administration guidelines. The convenient location, where most people pick up their medications, increases the likelihood drugs will be properly disposed. This not only keeps potentially dangerous prescription medications from being misused, but can also maintain a healthier water supply as fewer drugs are flushed or otherwise find their way into the water table.

Other disposal receptacles are located at police departments in Beaver Dam, Columbus, Horicon, Juneau, Lomira, Mayville, Watertown, Waupun and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

For more information, visit bdch.com/pharmacy.

