MMC-BD’s Gilene named a ‘CEO to Know’

Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam’s interim chief administrative officer, Joe Gilene, has been named to the 2020 list of "60 Rural Hospital CEOs to Know," by Becker's Hospital Review, according to a Feb. 5 press release.

Gilene joined MMC-BD in March 2019 and guided the hospital through its affiliation with Marshfield Clinic Health System, which was finalized in May, and during the ensuing integration process. Gilene’s demonstrated history of enhancing strong integrated systems and achieving excellent operational and financial results has proven valuable to the organization over the past 11 months.

Prior this position, Gilene was market president of CHI, one of the nation’s largest health systems in Kentucky, where he led a five-hospital market. He was also president of one of their large hospitals in another market before his promotion. He held other president/administrator and chief operating officer positions with Carolinas Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Sacred Heart Medical Center and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

He holds a master’s degree in management and business administration and also a bachelor’s degree in accounting/finance from the University of Cincinnati and is a certified public accountant.