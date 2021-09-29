 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MMC-BD scheduling COVID-19 booster vaccinations
0 Comments

MMC-BD scheduling COVID-19 booster vaccinations

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam has begun scheduling COVID-19 vaccine booster doses after the Wisconsin Department of Health Services granted authorization.

Those who qualify can schedule their booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine by calling 1-855-908-5029.

Booster doses are authorized for those who got both doses of Pfizer at least six months ago and are at higher risk for getting or spreading COVID-19. Those who should get a booster dose are 65 years or older, live in a long-term care setting or are 50-64 years who have certain underlying medical conditions.

Guidelines also offer a booster dose for individuals 18-49 years with certain underlying medical conditions and those 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of where they work or live, like health care and correctional facilities. For a list of underlying conditions and populations eligible for the booster dose, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/news/releases/092721.htm.

The flu vaccine will also be available for anyone interested at the time of the appointment.

For more information, visit bdch.com/covid-vaccine.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

RAMC hosts vaccine clinics

Reedsburg Area Medical Center will host two COVID-19 vaccine clinics for additional doses and the Pfizer booster. These clinics will also offe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News