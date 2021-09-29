MMC-BD scheduling COVID-19 booster vaccinations

Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam has begun scheduling COVID-19 vaccine booster doses after the Wisconsin Department of Health Services granted authorization.

Those who qualify can schedule their booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine by calling 1-855-908-5029.

Booster doses are authorized for those who got both doses of Pfizer at least six months ago and are at higher risk for getting or spreading COVID-19. Those who should get a booster dose are 65 years or older, live in a long-term care setting or are 50-64 years who have certain underlying medical conditions.

Guidelines also offer a booster dose for individuals 18-49 years with certain underlying medical conditions and those 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of where they work or live, like health care and correctional facilities. For a list of underlying conditions and populations eligible for the booster dose, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/news/releases/092721.htm.

The flu vaccine will also be available for anyone interested at the time of the appointment.

For more information, visit bdch.com/covid-vaccine.