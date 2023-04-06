Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam and the YMCA of Dodge County have reached a managed services agreement that transitions management of Kids Care child care center, 1200 N. Center St., Beaver Dam, to the YMCA.

Under the agreement, effective May 1, the YMCA will oversee Kids Care operations while MMC-BD will maintain ownership. Kids Care staff will become employees of the YMCA of Dodge County.

“We understand how critically important high-quality child care is to a healthy community,” said Angelia Foster, MMC-BD president. “Our expertise is in health care, and by partnering with a trusted community leader in the YMCA of Dodge County we’re able to leverage the expertise they have in managing quality child care. We feel this is a win for all involved.”

“We are excited to collaborate with MMC-BD to ensure this valuable service remains available to as many community members as possible,” said Dirk Langfoss, YMCA of Dodge County chief executive officer. “The Kids Care staff are well regarded throughout the community for the compassionate care they provide our children, and we happily welcome them to the YMCA team.”

For more information, visit bdch.com/kids-care.