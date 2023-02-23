To increase access to dental care in Adams County, Family Health La Clinica is bringing their mobile dental unit to Adams-Friendship on March 2-3; it will be parked at Family Health La Clinica – Friendship, 302 W. Lake St., Friendship. Appointments are required and must be made at bit.ly/3iJu71g. FHLC accepts many forms of insurance, provides service to every person covered by Medicaid in Wisconsin and offers financial assistance.