To increase access to dental care in Adams County, Family Health La Clinica is bringing their mobile dental unit to Adams-Friendship on March 2-3; it will be parked at Family Health La Clinica – Friendship, 302 W. Lake St., Friendship. Appointments are required and must be made at bit.ly/3iJu71g. FHLC accepts many forms of insurance, provides service to every person covered by Medicaid in Wisconsin and offers financial assistance.
The first visit with the dental team will focus on obtaining dental x-rays and crafting a treatment plan. Many patients will require a follow-up visit for treatments. Follow up visits may include fillings, extractions, root canals, and cleanings.
For more information, call 1-800-942-5330. For assistance with making an appointment, call Nikki, community health specialist at Adams County Health & Human Services, at 608-339-4559. For other local Public Health information, visit Facebook.com/adamscountypublichealth.