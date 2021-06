SSM Health and Sauk County Public Health Department will host a free mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 29 at Hiawatha Residence Hall, 200 W. Hiawatha Drive, Wisconsin Dells.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available to anyone ages 12 and older. Walk-ins welcome, no ID or insurance required and no need to be an SSM Health patient.