SSM Health, Dells-Delton EMS, Sauk County Public Health Department and the Dells Fire Department will host a mobile COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic from 3-7 p.m. July 20 at the Frank Fischer Center, 20 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, Wisconsin Dells.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available free of charge to all community members, ages 12 and older. Walk-ins welcome, no ID required, no insurance required and participants do not need to be an SSM Health patient.