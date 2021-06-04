Moely Prairie gets new interpretive kiosk

The largest remnant of the former 14,000-acre Sauk Prairie now features an interpretive kiosk at its Fullerton Drive entrance in Prairie du Sac, adjacent to the Westwynde neighborhood, according to a May 29 release.

The kiosk welcomes visitors to Moely Prairie in Ho-Chunk, Spanish and English, and was made possible through a grant from the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin’s C.D. Besadny Conservation Fund, Prairie Enthusiasts member Ron Endres and volunteer labor.

The two panels highlight Moely Prairie’s history, cultural significance and overall importance of prairie ecosystems and more than two dozen photographs - most taken by Sauk City resident Amy Chamberlin. The kiosk is comprehensive enough to serve as a substitute tour guide when a volunteer cannot be present to interpret Moely’s many wonders for students.

Barbara Moely, who holds a perpetual conservation easement on the property and has entrusted restoration and management to The Prairie Enthusiasts, owns Moely Prairie.