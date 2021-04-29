Monien earns recognition

The National Society of High School Scholars selected Carraigh Monien of Beaver Dam, to become a member of the organization on March 29. The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.

"We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development," said NSHSS President James W. Lewis. "We aim to help students like Carraigh build on their academic success by connecting them with unique learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers."