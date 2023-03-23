Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., Portage, will host Bluegrass entertainers Monroe Crossing as part of its 2022-23 Performing Arts Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1 on the Zona Gale Stage.

Minnesota-based Monroe Crossing performs an electrifying blend of classic bluegrass, bluegrass gospel, original bluegrass and some selections outside the bluegrass genre. Named in honor of Bill Monroe, the father of bluegrass music, Monroe Crossing’s musicianship and on-stage rapport have entertained audiences for more than 20 years.

The three original members are Mark Anderson, bass; Lisa Fuglie, fiddle and lead vocals; and Matt Thompson, mandolin and harmony vocals. Derek Johnson, guitar and lead vocals, joined in 2011. The group utilizes a cadre of talented banjo players, all of whom are alumni, Benji Flaming, David Robinson and Graham Sones.

Reserved tickets available at the office or online at portagecenterforthearts.com, or at the door just prior to the show, doors open at 7 p.m.