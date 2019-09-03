PACKWAUKEE — Local resident Mona Matijevich along with her nine siblings of the Mary Lou Campion family will be the honorary chairpersons of the Columbia/Marquette County Alzheimer’s Walk at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 at Riverside Park in Portage.
Mona and her siblings were raised in Montello, as her parents owned the Buffalo Lake Lodge for 25 years, during the first 15 years they had 11 children. In 2012, after Mona’s brother died unexpectedly, she noticed something “wasn’t right” with her mother. For Mary Lou’s safety, the family placed her in a facility. Motivating that decision was the many times Mary Lou had wandered away from home. It was stressful for the family and difficult to keep track of her.
The family received support from Janet Wiegel, dementia outreach specialist for Columbia County, and the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin. Going to the Alzheimer’s Alliance social groups in Portage was something Mary Lou looked forward to. Mona and her family found support and had an opportunity to relax and share their story with others going through the Alzheimer’s and dementia journey.
Register for the walk or pledge support at alzwisc.org or at the event. For more information on help or resources on Alzheimer’s and dementia, in Columbia County contact Janet Wiegel at 608-742-9055 or in Marquette County contact Kristine Biesenthal at 920-294-4100.
